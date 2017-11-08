Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With Black Friday right around the corner on November 24, plenty of shoppers will be on standby to bag themselves a bargain in time for Christmas.

The traditionally American day comes the day after Thanksgiving and has become to be regarded as the beginning of the festive shopping season in the Us - and now over here too.

In the UK shoppers can rejoice as online giant Amazon has announced it is kicking off the Black Friday deals a week early.

This year, the amazon.co.uk Black Friday Deals Store will be open from midnight on Friday, November 17, and last until 23.59pm on Sunday, November 26.

There will be a whole host of bargains on offer, including a new 'Deals of the Day' feature, which will run daily throughout the period and highlights a variety of products ranging from Amazon devices, to home and garden items.

Amazon's fastest delivery service, Prime Now, will also offer a selection of gifts, gadgets and Christmas treats able to be delivered in two-hour or 60-minute delivery windows in selected postcodes.

(Image: The Amazon Echo PA)

Doug Gurr, country manager at Amazon.co.uk, said: "Customers tell us they love getting extra low prices so they can save on their Christmas shopping. This year we have hundreds of small businesses from our Marketplace offering great deals on their unique and creative products, making it even easier to find perfect gifts with our Black Friday sale.

"We're making Black Friday more fun than ever by holding our first ever Home of Black Friday pop up in Central London and have just released our TV advert which features our iconic boxes having a sing-a-long to celebrate the festive season."

Some of the most popular Black Friday deals last year included Fire TV Stick, FIFA 17 and Amazon Echo Dot. Deals available in this year's Black Friday Sale at Amazon.co.uk will be announced closer to the launch date.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk