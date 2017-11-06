The video will start in 8 Cancel

Watch out - the latest 'free' voucher give away is doing the rounds and consumers are being warned not to fall for it.

The fake Asda coupon is wanting shoppers to celebrate the supermarket chain's 68th anniversary and that the retailer is offering everyone a £250 voucher. However, they are nothing but a scam, experts have warned.

Those regularly using WhatsApp to message friends and family are now being told to be vigilant. Walmart-owned supermarket has also issued confirmation, telling customers the vouchers are bogus.

All you need to do is click on a link and fill in your details - but don't!

There are two tell-tale signs the scam is fake: the spelling and grammar mistakes and, if you manually type in the supposed url mentioned in the offer ( www.asda.com/mycoupon ), you will see that the page does not exist on Asda.

Last year, a similar shopping scam, which could plague your phone with nasty viruses, was revealed.

That time, people were being offered a fake £85 voucher. The latest hoax, which follows similar scams relating to other superparkets, is targeting unwitting shoppers.

Be aware and don't be fooled.

