Those who love to shop until they drop are in for a treat this weekend as fashion chain Superdry is having a 'Friends and Family' warehouse weekend - and there are some serious bargains to be had.

The unique event will be held at The Duke, Clipper Logistics plc, in Wellington Road, Burton offering residents the opportunity to grab a great deal on some of Superdry's most famous and popular products.

The Americana, Japanese and British inspired brand is known for its branded garments and accessories, including hoodies, joggers and T-shirts and thanks to the one-off warehouse event, you will have access to a variety of Superdry's classic pieces for a fraction of the cost.

Items for sale will include graphic T-shirts from £8, comfy hoodies from £25 and classic outerwear from £25.

The full event days are as follows:

Friday, October 6, from noon until 8pm.

Saturday, October 7, from 9am until 5pm.

Sunday, October 8, from 10am until 4pm with browsing from 9am until 10am.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk