Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fashionistas in Burton and South Derbyshire are being urged to check their make up bags, as a popular Benefit product is being recalled.

The make up brand's Gimme Brow eyebrow gel is one of its best-selling products, but is being recalled due to fears that it may cause irritation to eyes.

While Benefit says it has not received any complaints about the gel, they are still concerned that it may be harmful to users.

(Image: Benefit)

Customers are recommended to return their product to the store they bought it in for a full refund. This can be anybody who owns the 'brow-volumizing' fiber gel, whether in full-size, sample or as part of a gift set.

A statement put out on Benefit's website said: "Out of an abundance of caution, we are initiating a voluntary recall of our Gimme Brow product after discovering that recent batches of the product did not meet our stringent quality standards.

"If applied in its normal usage on the brows, the Gimme Brow product doesn't involve any risk. However, if it comes into contact with the eyes, it could lead to eye irritation."

(Image: Benefit)

The Boots stores in Burton and Swadlincote are allowing customers to return the product back to store, despite not having dedicated Benefit counters, such as the Derby store. The stores do, however, sell gift sets of Benefit products around the season of joy.

Boots, Debenhams and House of Fraser have all removed the product from their websites already, but there are some online stores that are still selling it.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk