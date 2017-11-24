The video will start in 8 Cancel

How about this for a Black Friday deal which is out of this world? The littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit now has 20 per cent off and the offer is valid at John Lewis and The Disney Store, and online at amazon.co.uk

The Droid Inventor Kit comes with everything kids need to create and customise their R2 Unite straight out of the box.

For those who want more, the components can be used for the creation of any droid you can dream up, meaning creative young Padawans can craft their own unique companions.

Initial assembly is easy with step-by-step instructions to create the Droid and control it in Drive Mode, Self-Nav, Force Mode and More.

Specification according to Amazon is the following:

Comes with everything kids need to create and control their own DroidTM - right down to the battery - plus stickers and extra accessories

No grown-ups necessary: Kids can put together easily with step-by-step, in-app instructions, then challenge themselves to level-up their inventor skills by creating new custom Droids

Missions and challenges: With the Droid Inventor app (iPhone and Android), kids can teach their Droid new skills like head spins and self navigation, and send him on 16+ special Star WarsTM missions

Customisable: Stickers and in-app missions help kids get creative - inventing their own R2 unit with crafts and household objects, and giving their Droid its own unique personality

Reconfigurable: Each electronic block has a different function (motor, sensor, speaker, etc.), enabling kids to reassemble their Droid in new ways, transforming their original R2 Unit into any Droid they can dream up

Suitable for ages 8+

