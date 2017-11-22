The video will start in 8 Cancel

Holiday makers who like a bargain can bag a Black Friday deal for the next six days. Yes, SIX whole days.

Extending beyond November 24, the offers are available until Monday, November 27 and include a variety of offers on selected TUI holidays, First Choice All Inclusive breaks and Marella Cruises.

Details have been under wraps, but from today, holiday makers now have the chance to treat themselves to a great deal including winter sun to summer beach, multi-centre breaks to exciting cruise itineraries,

The deals are available across all devices – mobile, app, desktop and tablet - with some exclusive to retail and online.

And if that wasn't enough, TUI will also be thanking every customer who books a holiday by entering them into a competition to win the cost of their trip back. Entry is automatic for all customers who book a Black Friday deal online or in store.

