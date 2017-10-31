Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owner of an outdoor equipment and clothing business is shutting up shop in Newhall seven months after thieves stole thousands of pounds worth of stock.

Paul Gilliver, who has run Holts Outdoors, in Park Road, Newhall, for three years, is closing down the store but will still have an online presence - and is now looking for new premises.

Mr Gilliver blamed the cost of business rates coupled with a burglary in March, this year, when £5,000 worth of Berghaus and Jack Wolfskin stock from an entire wall were stolen during an early morning raid.

At the time he said extra security was being installed at the premises. He had pledged to battle on despite the rental costs and the effects of online shopping.

Mr Gilliver said business rates had remained the same over the last three years with a reduction in the last two months. But he said: "It is too little too late. There has been some concession but not enough. It is just difficult overheads.

"The burglary made it more difficult, being robbed by someone and then with the business rates. I am looking forward to moving on. The last day will be December 31 but we will remain online and are currently looking for new premises with reduced overheads."

Derbyshire Police received a call at 4.36am to reports of a burglary on Thursday, March 23. Anyone with information is asked to call Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 17000121903.

The store is available online by visiting www.holtsoutdoors.co.uk

Business rates depend on a property's 'rateable value'. This is set by the Valuation Office Agency (VOA) in England and Wales at revaluation. This is where the VOA adjusts the rateable value of business properties to reflect changes in the property market.

There is also the opportunity to get a discount from the local council if a firm is eligible for business rates relief.

