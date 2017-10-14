A charity which raises money to help animals has issued an urgent appeal for donations to sell in its stores.

The RSPCA shop, in Station Street, Burton, is desperate for donations to sell in the store to raise money to help abandoned animals.

A spokesman for the store said it is looking for handbags, shoes, records, small furniture, bric-a-brac and scarfs. It raises funds to support the work at the charity's animals shelter in Stretton.

The charity's fund-raising store is looking for donations, particularly men's and children's clothing. Staff have said they will collect large items if people are unable to bring them to the branches themselves.

Anyone one who has spare animal food or unchewed dog toys lying around, can also donate these to be used at RSPCA animals shelters, including the one in Hillfield Lane, in Stretton.

For more information, contact the RSPCA Burton Branch on 01283 777117.

