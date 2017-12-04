Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The festive season is almost upon us and generous fund-raisers can get into the spirit by taking part in Christmas Jumper Day - and make the world better with a sweater.

Wearing ugly jumpers is just part of the fun that helps us all to get into the mood for Christmas and now there's a day when everyone is encouraged to wear a Christmas jumper. And the best bit is - it's all for charity.

Christmas Jumper Day happens just once a year and it's a chance to wear your favourite festive jumper with pride while raising money for charity.

All of the money raised goes to Save the Children, an international charity committed to making sure that all children in the world are cared for properly regardless of their situation.

This year's Christmas Jumper Day falls on Friday, December 15 and workplaces and schools who wish to take part in Christmas Jumper Day can sign up and donate £2 per person to Save the Children (or £1 if you're at school) at christmasjumperday.org .

Cue, dozens of Santa Claus figures, reindeer and snowmen and the occasional Christmas pudding walking around the office.

The scheme encourages people to 'make the world better with a sweater' by having a jolly day at work and donating a little bit of change to help vulnerable children.

But where can you get a good Christmas jumper from in Burton?

We took to the streets to find out.

Marks and Spencer

The selection of Christmas jumpers are classic and will be perfect for anyone not wanting to draw too much attention to themselves on Christmas jumper day.

The brand also offers jumpers covered in silver stars or Christmas puddings.

I went for a simple one that says Merry on front and lots of glitter in the background.

This one will set you back £29.50.

Dorothy Perkins

As to be expected, Dorothy Perkins' range of jumpers are covered in glitter and sparkles - perfect for anyone wanting to inject a little glamour into Christmas.

They also had sweaters with mother and baby polar bears and robins sitting on a branch as the snow falls behind them. I obviously chose the glittery jumper complete with a glass of prosecco.

This one costs £26.

Peacocks

Peacocks' range of Christmas jumpers is huge! You can get anything from this adorable penguin popping up from the bottom of your jumper, or a funny gingerbread man with a snapped off leg. There is even a cute reindeer with real bells around its neck.

This one was £20 but is currently on offer for £16.

Revolve

Revolve's selection of Christmas jumpers are definitely comedy ones, varying from ones of Santa heading into the pub and huge snowmen jumpers.

Of course, Donald Trump made an appearance on one of the jumpers, with his famous quote 'it's going to be yuge'.

This one is £13.

Pep and Co

The new cheap clothing store inside Poundworld certainly had plenty of Christmas jumpers on offer.

There were some that were definitely for grown ups, so make sure the kids aren't around, but they are certainly good for a laugh.

I couldn't resist picking up this pug wearing a Santa hat - and it only costs £8.

New Look

Anyone who is a fan on the classic Scandinavian-style print, will love this jumper. The classic design usually sees rows of snowflakes and little stars, but these have been replaced in this New Look jumper by gingerbread men and candy canes.

The brand also offers #TeamNice and #TeamNaughty jumpers and Christmas tree jumpers.

This one will cost you £14.99.

Select has some lovely jumpers suitable for people who are wanting to fit in and the ones who want to stand out.

Classic jumper designs feature in the store as well as some more funny ones, including a Bah-hum-pug and a snowman saying 'fab-yule-ous'.

These two are both £12.99.

Primark

Primark doesn't seem to have as big a collection of Christmas jumpers as you might think.

They did, however, have Santa and Elf knitted dresses that could work perfectly for Christmas Jumper Day.

Any Disney fans will want to check it out though and get their hands on this Mickey Mouse one before they all sell out.

This one is £14.

Where does the money go?

Your donation of £2 can make a huge difference to children's lives.

Donations from the day can go towards bringing essential healthcare, education, protection and food to millions of children around the world.

The money could also go to protect children from easily preventable diseases like malaria, diarrhoea and pneumonia.

It will also go to help children who are forgotten simply because they were born in a remote village, because they are a girl, or because they are a refugee.