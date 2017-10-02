Central England Co-operative has opened the doors to its refurbished food store in Woods Lane, Stapenhill - following a £250,000 makeover. The store has received a major facelift to provide members and customers with an improved shopping experience.

The transformation sees the introduction of new fixtures and fittings, including the latest in pioneering energy efficient refrigeration and LED lighting technologies to minimise environmental impact.

Woods Lane Co-operative store manager Carl Webster said: "Our team were so excited to finally allow our members and customers to see our new-look store. The revamp looks fantastic and already customers have been making many positive comments about how it looks.

"I would like to thank our members and customers for their patience during the refurbishment and I hope they enjoy the changes as much as we do.

"All of us here at Woods Lane Co-operative food store are proud to be part of such a great community in Stapenhill and are looking forward to welcoming customers, new and old, to come and enjoy our food store."

The Woods Lane Co-operative food store is open 7am to 10pm, from Monday to Sunday and has a wide range of products including fresh and local fruit and vegetables, chilled beers and wines, fresh and frozen product, and Irresistible product ranges.

The store also offers Paypoint, Collect Plus, Lottery, and a free cash machine.

Becoming a member of Central England Co-operative offers a whole host of benefits ranging from collecting points every time you spend in store to earn a share of the profits, access to members activities and community initiatives including the Community Dividend Fund, which hands out grants of up to £5,000 to charities and good causes across the Society’s trading estate.

Find out how to become a Central England Co-operative member by calling 0800 0501 601, emailing members@centralengland.coop or visiting www.members.coop

