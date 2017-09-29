A market day with a difference is on its way again to Swadlincote - with seasonal fun for all the family from face painting to rock and roll and apple tasting.

Visitors to the September Magpie Makers Market in the town on September 30 will get the chance to taste several varieties of apple grown in the UK.

There's an extra attraction for the children too, with Funky Faces offering free face painting between 10am and 1pm.

These extras line up alongside the host of regular features at the free-of-charge monthly event which gives visitors a chance to see and buy arts, crafts, food and drink produce designed and made by "not-on-the-high-street" traders.

Stalls offering everything from locally-produced wines and jams to handmade children’s clothes, knitted gifts and vintage memorabilia will be alongside the traditional Saturday market.

Live entertainment will be provided by singer Andy B Goode who will be performing during the day. He covers 1950s/60s rock and roll and swing with epic hits from artists over the decades, including Chuck Berry, Eddie Cochran, Elvis, the Everly Brothers, Buddy Holly, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Michael Buble.

Co-organised by Curly Magpie and Friends and Swadlincote Markets, the Swadlincote Magpie Makers Market takes place from 9am to 4pm on Saturday, September 30, in the High Street, Swadlincote. There's free entry and free parking – further details are available by calling 01283 222 848.

Anyone interested in booking an arts, crafts, vintage or antique stall can email info@curlymagpieandfriends.co.uk Food, drink and other stalls can be booked through Simon Wardle using simonwardle1@gmail.com or 07879 276243.

Visitors can also ask questions of South Derbyshire's environmental education team on the day. People can follow Swadlincote Markets on Facebook.

