The new £1 coin may have taken the place of its round predecessor, but there are still several places in Burton where your old coins will be accepted.

The new 12-sided pound coin, which resembles the old threepence coin, entered circulation in March and boasts new hi-tech security features to prevent counterfeiters.

High streets names including Poundland, Tesco, Aldi, Greggs, The Entertainer and Iceland have all said they will continue to accept the old coins for up to a month, despite the coins being taken out of circulation on Sunday, October 15.

Although shops can choose to accept the old coins, they cannot be handed back out to customers as change.

Anyone with any of the old round pounds can take them to banks, building societies or post offices and deposit them into their accounts until further notice.

Natwest said in first week of October there was an 80 per cent increase in the number of £1 coins being deposited at its branches, with over 5.5 million pound coins deposited through coin machines, an increase of two million coins compared with the normal weekly average of just over three million.

However, it is believed that the Royal Mint and the Treasury have told businesses they want a 'clean break' from the round pound to avoid potential chaos caused by some shops accepting the coins and others not.

The new £1 coin was launched as part of the Royal Mint's efforts to cut back on counterfeits. In January, as many as 50 million fake round pounds were in circulation. In a recent statement, the Royal Mint revealed that no new £1 coins had been forged so far, to its knowledge.

Where in Burton can you spend your old coins?

Poundland will accept the old coins until Tuesday, October 31.

Poundland's Managing Director, Barry Williams said: "We are the official home of the pound, so it's a no-brainer that we offer all Brits the opportunity to spend their hard earned round pounds for longer."

The Entertainer will allow people to spend their old coins on Christmas presents, and so will accept the old round pound until December 31.

Iceland will still keep taking the coins until Tuesday, October 31.

Tesco will accept the coins for an extra week, but this will end of Sunday, October 22.

Burton Menswear will be accepting the old coins until the end of the year, as will all other Arcadia stores in the town.

Dorothy Perkins will accept the coins until December 31.

Aldi will also accept the coins until October 31.

Topshop will follow Arcadia guidelines and accept the old coins until the end of the year.

Evans will accept them until December 31.

Superdrug are accepting the old coins until Sunday, October 22.

Greggs will be accepting the coins until further notice.

Home Bargains has said staff will accept the old coins until Tuesday, October 31.

Meanwhile, Primark, New Look, M&S, Wilko, Birds, Quiz and TK Maxx have all said they won't be accepting the old coins.

The majority of small, independent shops across the country are expected to continue to accept the old coins. The Federation of Small Businesses, which represents 170,000 small shops, has advised its members to continue accepting the coins to provide a 'useful community service' to its customers.

This year's Poppy Appeal organised by the Royal British Legion will be accepting the old coins, meaning you can get rid of your old coins and help a good cause all at the same time.

