One of the UK's top sports equipment and clothing retailers is set to provide a welcome boost to Uttoxeter town centre trade.

Sports Direct will soon be opening in the Maltings shopping centre, filling the huge unit which has been vacant since Co-op closed back in 2014.

A sign put up on the building has confirmed new jobs will be made available.

Rumours about the chain moving into the old Co-op supermarket building had been circulating for more than a month.

However, when we got in touch with Sports Direct to confirm their interest in coming to town, its PR representatives repeatedly failed to respond.

And we are still waiting for a statement confirming when the store will open and how many jobs it will create.

