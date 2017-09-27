One of the UK's top sports equipment and clothing retailers is set to provide a welcome boost to Uttoxeter town centre trade.

Sports Direct will soon be opening in the Maltings shopping centre, filling the huge unit which has been vacant since Co-op closed back in 2014.

A sign put up on the building has confirmed new jobs will be made available.

Rumours about the chain moving into the old Co-op supermarket building had been circulating for more than a month.

The building that will house the town's first ever Sports Direct store
The building that will house the town's first ever Sports Direct store

However, when we got in touch with Sports Direct to confirm their interest in coming to town, its PR representatives repeatedly failed to respond.

And we are still waiting for a statement confirming when the store will open and how many jobs it will create.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk