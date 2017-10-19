Star Wars fans in Burton and South Derbyshire are in for a treat as Royal Mail release special edition stamps starring droids BB-8 and R2-D2 in anticipation of the upcoming film.

The specially printed stamps, available to view and buy online, are being issued to mark the release of the forthcoming film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, coming to UK cinemas on December 14.

Available from the Royal Mail branch inside Asda Superstore, in Orchard Street, Burton, the stamps feature a mix of classic characters: Maz Kanata; Chewbacca; Supreme Leader Snoke; Porgs; and the droids; BB-8; R2-D2; C-3PO; and K-2SO. Malcolm Tween also designed the hugely popular Star Wars stamp set issued in 2015, to mark the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the highest grossing UK film of all time.

Illustrated by British artist Malcolm Tween, each stamp includes a hero or another character, as well as an iconic spaceship or vehicle.

In addition, the '1' font used in the '1' value of the stamps will replicate that of the iconic typeface used for the films.



The four 'droid' stamps include fluorescent ink to emphasise some of the design features of the stamps. These will become visible only under a UV light.

Fans can buy the stamps and view the product range at www.royalmail.com/starwars .