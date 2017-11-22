Black Friday shoppers at Pandora will be given a special treat from tomorrow - a FREE bangle.
The popular jewellery chain, which has a store in Coopers Square, Burton, has announced it has released a new charm and that is will be giving away bangles to customers for its Black Friday event.
But there is a catch... you'll need to spend at least £99 in store, reports the Liverpool Echo .
The retailer's Black Friday event runs from tomorrow (Thursday, November 23) until December 3.
When customers shop in store they will receive a complimentary limited-edition bangle, and shoppers will be able to get the sterling silver bangle inscribed with a message of their choice too.
The brand-new charm which is also being released is the 'Bright Ornament' and features red enamel with a filigree topped with a silver bow.
It is not known if the retailer will be offering any discounts for Black Friday as well as the giveaway.