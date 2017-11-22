The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Black Friday shoppers at Pandora will be given a special treat from tomorrow - a FREE bangle.

The popular jewellery chain, which has a store in Coopers Square, Burton, has announced it has released a new charm and that is will be giving away bangles to customers for its Black Friday event.

But there is a catch... you'll need to spend at least £99 in store, reports the Liverpool Echo .

(Image: Pandora)

The retailer's Black Friday event runs from tomorrow (Thursday, November 23) until December 3.

When customers shop in store they will receive a complimentary limited-edition bangle, and shoppers will be able to get the sterling silver bangle inscribed with a message of their choice too.

(Image: Pandora)

The brand-new charm which is also being released is the 'Bright Ornament' and features red enamel with a filigree topped with a silver bow.

It is not known if the retailer will be offering any discounts for Black Friday as well as the giveaway.