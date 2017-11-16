Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Every year it just keeps getting bigger and better than ever. What are we talking about? Black Friday of course. You thought we meant Christmas!

Supermarkets, along with a plethora of online and high street retailers slash prices of products and this year Lidl is no exception.

This is the first time the budget supermarket has been involved in Black Friday and prices have been slashed by up to a massive 75 per cent, reports the Mirror . Now that's what we call a deal!

The deals are set to launch in stores on Thursday, November 23 however, none of the offers will be available online so you'd better wrap up warm and get in the not so 'lidl' queues expected.

Here's our pick of the best bargains:

Alcatel 10.16 Mobile Phone, £8.99 (RRP: £16.95)

(Image: Lidl)

Apparently the battery lasts for 160 hours. In the world of mobiles, that feels like forever. It also has an alarm clock, radio and torch. Argos are currently selling the same mobile for double the price.

The Deluxe Jamón Serrano Reserva Ham Leg, £29.99

(Image: Lidl)

It doesn't get much more luxurious than this. 6.5 – 7.5kg of premium quality air-dried Spanish Serrano ham - complete with a stand - that will lead the way to the best Christmas party ever.

Seeing as the M&S 2kg version will set you back £40 alone, Lidl's one is more than three times the size, but a quarter of the price.

Nutrition Mixer, Lidl £14.99 (RRP £29.99)

While an actual Nutribullet might be slightly out of budget this holiday season, Lidl are offering a copycat version of the coveted gadget, for a much cheaper price

The closest look-a-like we could find was this Nutrition Mixer on Amazon, currently for £55.78.

Comte de Senneval Champagne Brut 750ml, £8.99 (was £10.99)

(Image: Lidl)

A few quid has been cut from the price of this famous Champagne, just in time for Christmas.

George Foreman Entertaining 10 Portion Grill, Lidl £29.99 (RRP £99.99)

(Image: Lidl)

Put that leftover turkey to good use by making toasties or salads with this lean mean grilling machine. However, they're facing tough competition from Argos, who have also slashed the price of to £27.49.

Russell Hobbs extra-large Digital Slow Cooker, Lidl £24.99 (RRP £59.99)

(Image: Lidl)

If you love home-cooked meals, but never have the time to actually make them, this might be the Black Friday gadget for you. It's currently selling on Amazon for £45.10.

Ryan McDonnell, commercial director at Lidl UK, said: "We are pleased to be taking part in our first ever Black Friday promotion. Providing our customers with everyday low prices is at the heart of what we do by offering a selection of highlight products at incredible prices."

Lidl has stores in Derby Street, Burton, Belmont Street, Swadlincote and Dovefields Retail Park, Uttoxeter.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk