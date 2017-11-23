Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For the past 21 years, the Private Eye annual has put a smile on the face of countless adults. While the book may have grown-up and turned 21, the humour is still as youthful and juvenile as ever. Plus with Brexit, Donald Trump and North Korea always on the horizon, there's plenty of substance.

We may live in very serious and uncertain times but that doesn't stop Ian Hislop and his team finding the funny side of everything.

From articles and cartoons through to the adverts, everything in this book is tongue-in-cheek humour.

Take for example the advert for a new model of Nissan - the "Sweetener". According to the advert the car is capable of zero to 60 Government promises and turbo-charged deals to help put the brakes on anti-Brexit stories in the press.

Theresa May isn't exempt from the humour with the annual promoting the Prime Minister’s values of a shared society – as in shared hospital beds, train seats shared one between three, and all of our emails shared with MI5.

As for Jeremy Corbyn, he has his own column in the annual – on a very regular basis. Take for instance his anger of finding a bus without Wi-Fi. According to the column the internet was desperately needed so that he could tweet a photo of himself having to lie in the aisle of the bus without a seat – on an empty bus.

Every page in this annual is filled with such humour and nobody is safe – every political party, foreign leader, celebrity and news corporation is tarred with the same brush. The BBC doesn’t escape its gender pay gap problems nor does the London Evening Standard and its editor George Osbourne.

As well as turning 21, the hardback annual is also proud in the fact it hasn't increased in price and is still just £9.99. The annual is available from all good bookshops in time for Christmas.

