This year's must-have Christmas gift has been an elusive one to get hold of, as stores have been selling out of the Luvabella doll almost as quickly as they are coming in.

Following in the footsteps of the Furby, Tamagotchi, Bratz dolls and last's year's Hatchimal, the doll has been making an appearance on Christmas lists up and down the country.

The lovable doll, which comes in two different skin tones, can play, make noises and even blink, promising to keep children amused for hours.

The doll's 'lovable and realistic' look has already captured the hearts of children and parents alike, with huge waiting lists already in place to take one home.

It turns out though, one shop in Burton still has them on the shelves, just waiting to find a new home.

Midco Toys, in High Street, currently has 11 of the toys in stock, despite other stores including Argos and The Entertainer saying they have sold out.

A spokesman from the Entertainer in Burton said that they had sold out of the doll, but any parents who are yet to get their hands on one can sign up to their mailing list, meaning they will be first to know when the dolls are in stock.

On Amazon, there are just three of the dolls for sale as sold by the official store, but there are plenty being sold by secondary sellers. Be careful though, as some of these are being sold for almost double the original price tag of £99.99.

The dolls are suitable for children over the age of three and come in a range of ethnicities and both male and female dolls.

