It pays to listen to what your customers want and that is exactly what software company Magix has done with the release of its latest video editing software.

Video editing in the past has always been an expensive business, not because of the software you have to buy but because of the demands it places on your computer meaning you always had to invest in the latest and fastest equipment available.

Thankfully, Magix has been listening to customer feedback and has tweaked and improved its already impressive Movie Edit Pro bundle.

Users demanded smoother playback during previewing alongside an overall faster and more responsive programme. Thanks to the help of Intel, this latest version now works five times faster than previously and this includes when you are working on 1080p and 4K resolution source material.

I’ve been reviewing Magix software for the best part of a decade and this must be the fifth or sixth version of Magix Movie Edit Pro I have reviewed. I have to agree, my rather tired computer handles demands much easier with this new version. The software is just as powerful and feature-packed but without placing unrealistic demands on your computer.

What’s also reassuring to customers to that Magix offers an update service. This means that if they find further tweaks several months after your initial purchase, you’ll always be using the most up-to-date version available.

If you’re new to video editing and you’re considering Movie Edit Pro as your software of choice, the software now includes the largest built-in collection of templates, transitions, soundtracks and intro and outro footage. Plus if you opt for the Plus or Premium versions of the software, you’ll be given a coupon worth £39.95 which is valid for five years to spend on further effects, background music and plugins.

Users can now also work with four of the most-requested plug-ins: “NewBlue ColorFast 2”, “NewBlue Elements Overlay”, “iZotope RX Elements” and “HitFilm Movie Essentials”.

The latest effect plug-ins are included in the Premium version and are available in the two other versions at a special price. Also included are picture-in-picture effects, split screens, high-quality sound optimisation and original film effects.

Movie Edit Pro also provides a unique and complete solution for optimising 360° recordings. The latest features such as 360° stitching and 360° perspective rotation complete the comprehensive set of 360° features with 360° effects and 360° to 2D cut-out animation.

This latest version of Movie Edit Pro comes in three software brackets allowing you to choose the version most suitable for your demands and budget.

The standard Movie Edit Pro version costs £59.99 with the Plus version £79.99 and the Premium version £99.99.

This review is based on the £99.99 Premium version and having used Magix software before, in comparison to others on the market, I wouldn’t hesitate in choosing this software.

What’s really pleasing with this latest version is that the key selling point to me is that the company is listening. It has sat down with customers and has worked on their complaints and gripes and it is continuing to do so to ensure this product remains one of the most user-friendly bundles of software available. For more details visit http://www.magix.com/gb/movie-edit-pro/