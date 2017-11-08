Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Business is booming at a Burton shopping centre with the launch of three new stores - just in time for the Christmas rush.

Bosses at Coopers Square shopping centre hailed a new era for the shopping complex with three retailers opening their doors to customers within the space of just three months.

They include a bigger and improved Next, complete with a homeware department, Barberista, which is described as a new concept of bringing coffee and haircuts together, and children's stationery store Smiggle.

The opening of the new Next store has been highly anticipated by bosses and shoppers alike since plans were revealed in early 2017 they would be trebling in size and relocating to more than half of the former 18,048 ft² BHS unit, taking up 12,432 ft².

The new, larger store opened last month and includes all the latest styles from Next's collection for women, men and children, as well as the home department. In addition, the store has created 11 new jobs.

Kerry Pealing, store manager of Next, said: "We were so excited to be opening our bigger store here in Coopers Square shopping centre and we couldn't wait for everyone to come down and see us at Next."

David Chadfield, the centre manager at Coopers Square, said "Next has shown its support to Burton town centre and Coopers Square tenants with this development, and it demonstrates Burton's growing appeal to national retailers which instills confidence into Coopers Square. It has been a massive project and it is good to see it all up and running."

Next is not the only well-known brand arriving in Burton as Friday, November 10, will see the arrival of Smiggle.

Specialising in "colourful, fun and fashion-forward stationary and office supplies," bosses say the popular retailer will be perfect for Christmas gifts for the children, whether a pair of funky headphones or a snazzy lunch box.

John Cheston, managing director of Smiggle, said: "We're thrilled to be opening our store here in Burton. There really is nothing like Smiggle anywhere else on the high street – and it will be great to see the public reaction when the doors open on November 10.

"It's important for us to inject fun into everything we do – from product design to store design, we will always focus on delivering to our fans the most original and playful stationery possible."

Smiggle aims to create original, fun and affordable products. Bosses said that shoppers can choose from a whole host of funky products, focused on bold colour, quirky graphics, good value and innovation.

To celebrate the launch, the shopping centre is running a competition on its Facebook page to win a £50 shopping spree and to cut the ribbon at the official store opening. Entries close at noon on November 8, and hopeful entrants must comment with three words as to why they love Smiggle.

Barberista also opened its doors in September, bringing the quirky barbers/coffee shop concept to Burton. It is designed to be a location for shoppers to go for a relaxing coffee experience while having an haircut or shave on the same trip.

Owner Dean Gourlay said: "The aim is to create premises where the male population can come and enjoy a great coffee with friends and have lunch while they wait to be groomed by experienced barbers, as well as improving the haircut experience for parents with children. Parents can enjoy a cup of coffee with friends and the kids can sit, have a soft drink and use the free wi-fi as they wait."

Mr Chadfield said: "Having such a great variety of new retailers joining Coopers Square enhances our already fantastic retail offering to the public and is in perfect time for the Christmas shopping period."

But there is still space for other new stores to take up places in the shopping centre, with the sites of the former Next store and Phones4U still vacant.

