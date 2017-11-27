Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's that time of year again when you have to start searching for a stocking filler or a secret Santa gift.

Two new releases from technology giant Toshiba could be just the answer for the technology-savvy recipient who prefers a gift that’s useful and reliable rather than a gimmick.

New on the market is the Toshiba TransMemory U363 and U364 models – both are USB memory sticks available in capacities from 32 to 128GB and each one costs less than £20 online.

The TransMemory U363 is the ideal travelling companion for those on the move as the device is made entirely of metal and features a built in key loop.

The U363 is designed with the most demanding users in mind with read speeds of up to 120 megabytes per second and USB 3.0 connectivity.

With its solid metal body and Toshiba’s five year warranty, you can rest assured that this isn’t a gift which is likely to fall apart come Boxing Day.

If memory stick capacities and read speeds sound a little bit too much like computer jargon then fear not. In simple terms, the smallest capacity drive (the 32GB model) can store around 18,300 standard-quality photographs or around 480 minutes of full HD video.

While the U363 is the ideal companion for those on the move because of its metal design and key ring, the U364 is ideally suited to those more office-bound.

The U364 model is tiny – it’s so small it can be left permanently left connected to your computer and you don’t even notice it’s there. This drive’s small size means it’s likely to get lost if used on the move but is ideal if you want to plug extra memory into your laptop or computer and leave it in place.

Apart from the size difference, the U364 performs exactly the same as the U363 with a read speed of 120 megabytes per second and USB 3.0 compatibility.

Again this drive comes complete with a five-year Toshiba warranty and is available in three capacities from 32GB through to 128GB.

Both drives are designed to work with Windows and Mac platforms with both having simple plug-and-play technology meaning it works as soon as you remove it from its packaging.

As someone who spends hours on a computer, I’d be very grateful if Santa Claus left either of these Toshiba products in my stocking.

For more details visit: http://www.toshiba-memory.com/cms/en/products/usb-sticks/