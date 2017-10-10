With less than three months to go until Christmas Primark has gone all in and revealed its range of festive knitwear.

Save the Children's Christmas Jumper Day takes place on Friday, December 15 but you don't have to wait until then to show off your festive fashion and perfect your pose for the office Christmas party.

The clothing will start filtering into stores across the country, including the store in Coopers Square shopping centre, in Burton, in the coming weeks and, okay, we could have a 'but it's October' conversation if you like. But surely you're excited about the jumpers, aren't you?

On one of the festive sweaters is a gingerbread man with antlers. On another, you'll find a robin red breast. There's one with baubles, and another with the wording, 'Everyday I'm sleighing it'. At £12, of course you are.

Most of the knitwear is £12, though there are some slightly classier looking numbers for £14. A handful are just £7. Here's the full range courtesy of our colleagues at the Mirror.

If you have pictures of you in last year's Christmas jumper, send us your pictures at editorial@burtonmail.co.uk with 'Christmas jumper piccie' in the subject line.

