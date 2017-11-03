The video will start in 8 Cancel

Mermaid wannabes can now turn their dreams into reality with a new Primark sequined-tail blanket. The teal blue snuggly is covered in shimmering sequins, and the best part is, the bottom is shaped exactly like that of the tail of our favourite mythical sea creatures.

The retail giant posted a picture of the new blanket on its Instagram page, with the caption: "Cosy ✅ Sequinned ✅ Mermaid tail ✅ The winter blanket that ticks all the boxes for just £25! #Primark #Primania#mermaidblanket #PrimarkHome"

The post has since sent fans into hysteria, with the post generating more than 59,000 likes since it was posted, as well as hundreds of comments.

But with a price tag of £25, some users aren't happy, @keirabrennan said: "OMG. haha awesome! But £25 from Primark?"

Whilst @tabs.grant posted: "£25 for that??"

The sequin offering follows in the footsteps of Primark's fleece mermaid-tail blankets, which launched in an array of colours last year.

