Everybody's talking about Primark boots, Primark boots, (whoop, whoop). Everybody's favourite budget retailer is set to bring more sparkles and spangles to Christmas with these fabulous gold boots.

Priced £14, the boots are almost identical to a luxury designer brand and the price difference is MASSIVE.

The gold block-heeled ankle boots are also available in red and similar to those designed by Yves Saint Laurent which are for sale at £685 - that's £671 more than the Primark version.

Apart from being a slightly different shade of gold and not having the YSL logo on the heal, at first glance, you'd struggle to tell the different.

Although the boots aren't available in the Burton store, they are, however, according to Primark at time of going to press, available in the Derby store, in Cornmarket

These boots will be sure to do the walking this Christmas!

