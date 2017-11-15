Product recalls are often a weekly, if not a daily, occurrence, and the latest ones to be announced are from everyone's favourite budget supermarkets - Lidl and Aldi.
With outlets in Burton, Uttoxeter, Swadlincote and Ashby, anyone who has been shopping at the stores recently need to have a look at what the latest product recalls are.
Both supermarkets issued the recall notices recently via the Food Standards Agency website and if you have bought any of the products you will receive a full refund once you have returned them.
Here's everything you need to know about the product recalls and shoppers are urged to return them:
Lidl
The supermarket is recalling an affected batch of Lidl Italiamo Italian Style Chicken Thighs 450g as some of the products have been incorrectly labelled with a 'use by' date of 16 December 2016.
Product details
Product: Lidl Italiamo Italian Style Chicken Thighs
Pack size: 450g
'Use by' date: 16 December 2016
No other Lidl Italiamo Italian Style Chicken Thigh products are known to be affected.
Drinking sticks
The supermarket is recalling four varieties of its Deluxe Drinking Chocolate Sticks. Because the ingredients aren't written in English, they contain various allergens which are not legible on the packaging.
Worryingly for shoppers, this means the products are a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy to soya, an allergy or intolerance to milk or its constituents, an allergy to nuts or an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten, the Birmingham Mail reports.
The products affected are:
Deluxe Drinking Chocolate Sticks - Fine Dark Chocolate contains soya, making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to soya.
Deluxe Drinking Chocolate Sticks - Fine Hazelnut contains milk, nuts and soya, making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, and/or an allergy to nuts and/or an allergy to soya.
Deluxe Drinking Chocolate Sticks - With Speculoos contains milk, wheat and soya, making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, and/or an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten and/or an allergy to soya.
Deluxe Drinking Chocolate Sticks - Fine White Chocolate contains milk and soya, making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, and/or an allergy to soya.
No other Lidl Deluxe Drinking Chocolate Stick products are known to be affected.
If you have bought any of the above products and have allergies or intolerances to the following, do not eat them:
- an allergy to soya
- and/or an allergy to nuts
- and/or an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents
- and/or an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten
Please return the product to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.
Product details
|Variety
|Best Before
|Allergens present
|Fine Dark Chocolate (60g)
|28.08.2018
|Soya
|Fine Hazelnut (60g)
|28.08.2018
|Milk, Hazelnut, Soya
|With Speculoos (60g)
|28.08.2018
|Milk, Wheat, Soya
|Fine White Chocolate (60g)
|28.08.2018
|Milk, Soya
Snacking pockets
Lidl is also recalling Alesto Snacking Pockets because the labelling is not in English. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone who has an allergy to nuts and/or a sensitivity to sulphite dioxide/sulphites.
The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.
These notices explain to customers why the product is/products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.
If you have bought any of the above product and have an allergy to either nuts and/or sulphur dioxide do not eat it. Instead return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund. These products contain cashew nuts, almond, hazelnuts and sulphur dioxide.
Product details
Product: Alesto – Summertime Strawberry & Nut (Seriously Berry)
Pack size: 25g
Allergen: Cashew nuts
Product: Alesto – Crunchy Seed & Nut
Pack size: 25g
Allergen: Cashew nuts, almonds
Product: Alesto – Golden Fruit & Nut
Pack size: 25g
Allergen: Sulphur dioxide, hazelnuts
No other Lidl Alesto Snacking pockets products are known to be affected.
Aldi
Peanuts
Aldi is recalling its Clancy's Barbecue Flavour Coated Peanuts because they contain cashew nuts, which are undeclared on the label.
The supermarket is urgently warning customers not to consume the snacks. The product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to nuts. The affected product was only available in three regional areas - Neston, Darlington and Goldthorpe so if you've not been on your travels, you should be okay.
If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to nuts, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought.
The company is also issuing a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled.
Product details
Product: Barbecue Flavour Coated Peanuts
Brand: Clancy's
Pack size: 200g
'Best before' end: 07/2018
Batch code: 7292 7291
No other Aldi products are known to be affected.