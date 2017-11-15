Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Product recalls are often a weekly, if not a daily, occurrence, and the latest ones to be announced are from everyone's favourite budget supermarkets - Lidl and Aldi.

With outlets in Burton, Uttoxeter, Swadlincote and Ashby, anyone who has been shopping at the stores recently need to have a look at what the latest product recalls are.

Both supermarkets issued the recall notices recently via the Food Standards Agency website and if you have bought any of the products you will receive a full refund once you have returned them.

Here's everything you need to know about the product recalls and shoppers are urged to return them:

Lidl

The supermarket is recalling an affected batch of Lidl Italiamo Italian Style Chicken Thighs 450g as some of the products have been incorrectly labelled with a 'use by' date of 16 December 2016.

Product details

Product: Lidl Italiamo Italian Style Chicken Thighs

Pack size: 450g

'Use by' date: 16 December 2016

No other Lidl Italiamo Italian Style Chicken Thigh products are known to be affected.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Drinking sticks

The supermarket is recalling four varieties of its Deluxe Drinking Chocolate Sticks. Because the ingredients aren't written in English, they contain various allergens which are not legible on the packaging.

Worryingly for shoppers, this means the products are a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy to soya, an allergy or intolerance to milk or its constituents, an allergy to nuts or an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten, the Birmingham Mail reports.

The products affected are:

Deluxe Drinking Chocolate Sticks - Fine Dark Chocolate contains soya, making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to soya.

Deluxe Drinking Chocolate Sticks - Fine Hazelnut contains milk, nuts and soya, making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, and/or an allergy to nuts and/or an allergy to soya.

Deluxe Drinking Chocolate Sticks - With Speculoos contains milk, wheat and soya, making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, and/or an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten and/or an allergy to soya.

Deluxe Drinking Chocolate Sticks - Fine White Chocolate contains milk and soya, making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, and/or an allergy to soya.

No other Lidl Deluxe Drinking Chocolate Stick products are known to be affected.

If you have bought any of the above products and have allergies or intolerances to the following, do not eat them:

an allergy to soya

and/or an allergy to nuts

and/or an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents

and/or an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten

Please return the product to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

Product details

Variety Best Before Allergens present Fine Dark Chocolate (60g) 28.08.2018 Soya Fine Hazelnut (60g) 28.08.2018 Milk, Hazelnut, Soya With Speculoos (60g) 28.08.2018 Milk, Wheat, Soya Fine White Chocolate (60g) 28.08.2018 Milk, Soya

Snacking pockets

Lidl is also recalling Alesto Snacking Pockets because the labelling is not in English. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone who has an allergy to nuts and/or a sensitivity to sulphite dioxide/sulphites.

The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

These notices explain to customers why the product is/products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

If you have bought any of the above product and have an allergy to either nuts and/or sulphur dioxide do not eat it. Instead return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund. These products contain cashew nuts, almond, hazelnuts and sulphur dioxide.

Product details

Product: Alesto – Summertime Strawberry & Nut (Seriously Berry)

Pack size: 25g

Allergen: Cashew nuts

Product: Alesto – Crunchy Seed & Nut

Pack size: 25g

Allergen: Cashew nuts, almonds

Product: Alesto – Golden Fruit & Nut

Pack size: 25g

Allergen: Sulphur dioxide, hazelnuts

No other Lidl Alesto Snacking pockets products are known to be affected.

Aldi

Peanuts

Aldi is recalling its Clancy's Barbecue Flavour Coated Peanuts because they contain cashew nuts, which are undeclared on the label.

The supermarket is urgently warning customers not to consume the snacks. The product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to nuts. The affected product was only available in three regional areas - Neston, Darlington and Goldthorpe so if you've not been on your travels, you should be okay.

If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to nuts, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought.

The company is also issuing a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled.

Product details

Product: Barbecue Flavour Coated Peanuts

Brand: Clancy's

Pack size: 200g

'Best before' end: 07/2018

Batch code: 7292 7291

No other Aldi products are known to be affected.