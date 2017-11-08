The video will start in 8 Cancel

We can't avoid it any longer, Christmas is on it's way, and December 25 will be on the doorstep as fast as you can say knife.

As the years go by the run-up to the festive season seems to get longer and more expensive. However, Sainsbury's Nectar card holders are in for a treat as personal finance expert Martin Lewis has advised shoppers to hold on to their Nectar points and from today, Wednesday, November 8, they will be able to exchange them for double the value in vouchers.

He said: "One thousand points (1,000) will be worth £10 in store store at Sainsbury's instead of £5."

The vouchers can be used from Wednesday, November 15 until Tuesday, November 21.

Mr Lewis went to explain that shoppers will be able to use up to 4,000 points per department.

He added the exchanged vouchers can only be used on Tu clothing, toys, electricals, entertainment, houseware, seasonal items and Taste the Difference wine.

It is worth noting that you can only redeem up to 4,000 points worth - so £40 worth of vouchers - so this might not be the best deal for customers hoarding more than 4,000 nectar points for big money items.

The popular Nectar scheme allows shoppers to collect points at more than 500 brands, including Sainsbury's, BP petrol stations and Argos.

Sainsbury's has stores in Union Street, Burton and Civic Way, Swadlincote.

How does the Nectar scheme work?

Nectar is one of the UK's most popular loyalty schemes, along with Tesco's Clubcard and the Boots Advantage card.

It was launched in 2002 and merged the existing loyalty programmes on offer at Sainsburys, BP, Barclaycard and Debenhams.

When redeemed in store at Sainsbury's, each Nectar point is worth 0.5p – so 1,000 points usually equates to £5.

You can collect points on fuel spends but not on stamps, car park tickets, cash back, gift vouchers, lottery tickets, scratch cards, medicines or baby milk.

