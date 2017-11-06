Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of music lovers are set to line the streets of Ashby again as a vinyl store prepares for its popular 1,000 records sale - for just £1 per disc.

On Saturday, November 25, the Attic will host the sale which sees full-priced records, some of which are thought to be worth as much as £80, reduced to just £1 for one day only.

It's the third time the owner, Ben Duncombe, has held the event – last time it was organised to coincide with Record Store Day in April.

Interest was so high that people were queuing out of the shop, down a flight of stairs, and onto the pavement before the event started. The forthcoming event opens at 9am.

