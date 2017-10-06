Hundreds of bargain hunters have already got their hands on some deals at the Superdry warehouse sale which takes place this weekend.

The first Family and Friends sale took place earlier this year in March, when thousands of people walked through the doors to grab themselves a bargain.

The three-day sale is taking place at the Clipper Logistics warehouse at The Duke, in Wellington Road, where thousands of T-shirts, hoodies, coats, jeans are on offer at bargain prices.

Excited shoppers queued around the warehouse waiting for their chance to get in and explore the deals on offer in the warehouse.

Benn Dunn and Amy Lonsdale had gathered baskets full of clothes, and were looking to find even more bargains up for grabs.

Benn said: "We heard about it, so we thought we could come down and have a gander. Everyone loves a bargain, don't they?"

Amy said: "With Christmas coming up, it's such a great chance to get ahead getting people's presents. Superdry is really popular as well, so I know I'm on to a winner coming here."

Meanwhile, Judith and Darren Wheeler are planning a trip away snowboarding next February and decided to stock up on ski wear while the sale was on.

Darren said: "We came to the last sale and spent £300 on about a grand's worth of stuff! There was no way we were going to miss it, especially with us going to Les Trois Vallees next year."

Helen Reid, Marylyn Reid and Lindsay Hands heard about the last sale and wanted to make sure they didn't miss this one.

Helen said: "It's really useful with Christmas coming up to get some stuff for the kids."

A steady stream of customers carrying huge orange bags filled to the brim with bargains could be seen lining the streets heading back to their cars or into town.

The sale is on until 8pm today, on Saturday from 9am until 5pm and Sunday from 10am until 4pm.

