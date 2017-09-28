Students and other shoppers are being invited to enjoy a spot of late night shopping in Burton - with a number of bargains up for grabs.

The Octagon shopping centre is hosting the event from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday, September 28.

Stores within the centre are giving students the chance to bag a bargain through a variety of offers, including buy a sub and get a free drink at Subway, as well as 10 per cent off everything at Charlie Brown Menswear.

Peter Hardingham, Cushman and Wakefield general manager of The Octagon, said: "Here at the Octagon we have a variety of stores to complement your student life, from stationery at Rymans, essentials from Poundland and Iceland, to trendy footwear and stylish outfits.

"Whether you're a fresher for the first time, in your second year or you just fancy a spot of late night shopping, many of our stores will be open with offers available for students."

The centre is also preparing for the autumn and winter season when shoppers will be able to explore fashion trends at TK Maxx, Dorothy Perkins, Charlie Brown Menswear, Yours, Evans and Roman.

Mr Hardingham said: "It is a great way to showcase some of the key fashion trends this year, while also bringing the mall to life with colour and style this autumn."

More information on events and promotions is available at www.theoctagoncentre.co.uk

