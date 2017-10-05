Shoppers will get the chance to get their hands on plenty of goodies - including the popular hoodies - from Superdry at a bargain price as the Friends and Family sale returns this weekend

In March hundreds of people turned out to get their hands on a bargain when the sale came to the town for the first time, and now the three-day sale will return to The Duke, Clipper Logistics plc, in Wellington Road, on Friday, October 6.

Prior to the March sale the event was held solely for staff members and their families but now ANYONE can attend.

Thousands of items of clothing will be for sale at a fraction of their normal price, with T-shirts costing just £8, while hoodies and coats will be available for £25. The savings are reason to get down to the event, with coats currently available on the brand's website for £144.99.

The sale will open at noon on Friday, October 6 until 8pm, on Saturday from 9am until 5pm and Sunday from 10am until 4pm.

