Shoppers at a Burton supermarket will now be able to scan their own food as they walking around the aisles filling up their trolleys.

Tesco, on St Peter's Bridge, has introduced new 'self-scan' handsets which shoppers who have a store Clubcard can use to get around the store more quickly - avoiding any queues at the check-outs.

It also means they can pack their goods into their shopping bags as they go, merely paying for their goods once they have finished shopping. They will not have to unload their shopping at the tills to be scanned by check-out staff.

Shoppers going into the store have to swipe their Clubcard in the machine, which is next to series of self-scan handsets. The card then links to a handset, which flashes so shoppers know which one to pick up. Customers then scan their shopping as they go along and can pack it straight in to their shopping bags.

Once shoppers have finished, they then take the handset to a till or the self-service check-out and pay for their goods. To mark the launch of the scheme in Burton, shoppers are also in with a chance of winning prizes. Random handsets have packets of sweets attached to them and others have stars on them, which sees customers win bottles with prosecco. There is also bags of chocolate and toiletry sets to be won, said a spokesman for the store.

Jodie Owen, Tesco's "scan as you shop" trainer and project manager said the scheme had been really well received by customers so far. She explained that systems are in place to make sure that self-scan is not abused with people putting items in bags they have not scanned and do not intend to pay for, including spot checks on people's shopping as they pay.

Shoppers must have a Clubcard to use one of the hand-held scanning machines so staff know who everyone is there are the random checks of shopping. The Clubcard means Tesco staff knows about a person's shopping history so they can see know what they would normally be buying and there is the usual store security and CCTV, she said.

Staff will be carrying out more random checks in the first weeks too as people get used to working the machines.

Miss Owen said: "It is for our loyal customers and we have found that most mistakes are genuine customer mistakes as we know who everyone is that has the scanners anyway."

When a product is scanned a green light will flash so the customer knows their goods are now ready to be packed away. All the staff are trained in using the machines so if there are any problems then they will be on hand to help.

So far 400 Tesco stores have the self-scan system with Burton being one 180 shops receiving them in this phase of the roll-out. It is set to be available in all Tesco Extra and superstores.

Miss Owen said: "Customers really like it; especially once they have tried it. It is such a fabulous system as it shows exactly how much you are spending and gives more control of your shopping.

"People come back and say how fab' it was and continue to use it. They like that they know exactly what they are spending and they don't have to put their shopping on the conveyor belt. So many people are watching their budgets and this way they do not have to fear going to the tills. They are in complete control of their shopping.

"This is not about taking jobs away from the team or customers doing our jobs for us but just adding a service feature for our loyal customers. Customers can use their own bags and just fill them up as they go around. We are aiming to get as many customers as we can using it this week."

They have now spent the last two weeks training the staff and management so that everyone can fully help customers if they experience any problems while shopping.

Colleen Millar, services manager for Tesco, in Burton, said: "It is really good and a new way of shopping, we are very excited by the launch. I think that the people of Burton will all take it really well.

"I have used it personally and it went really well. It was my first time and I had a random service check but it was really quick and simple."

