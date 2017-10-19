With October half-term right around the corner, many families in Burton and South Derbyshire will be looking for ways to entertain the little ones during their week off on Monday, October 23.

For those who aren't looking to get spooked this Halloween, there are plenty of family fun activities to be had at Calke Abbey, a National Trust county house park in Ticknall.

A spokesman for Calke Abbey said: "It's always wonderful to see so many children enjoying the autumnal atmosphere at Calke, whether that's at our Pumpkin Party in the gardens, or taking part in a photography walk with our volunteer photographers.

"Even if the weather isn't great, they can take part in some spooky crafts in Squirt's Stable, which is a firm favourite for families. Another highlight is the spooky tunnel, which is a great experience for all ages."

Here are the top six reasons to visit Calke Abbey this half-term:

Meet all the weird and wonderful wildlife

Autumn is the best time to see some amazing behaviour from the red and fallow deer at Calke. Visitors can listen out for the stags as they bellow and keep an eye out for clashing antlers.

Explorers looking to delve into the parkland should look out for new hidden wildlife sculptures around the grounds – the 'Seek and Reveal' Map will show visitors how many they can spot.

Those who are fans of funky fungi can look out for all the mushrooms growing around the park this autumn, especially those growing out of the trees and in the meadows.

Carve your own pumpkin

(Image: Getty)

Halloween fanatics can join in the fun with pumpkin carving this half-term. Visitors can bring a pumpkin with them or buy a home grown one from Calke where staff will be on hand to help carve some fun designs.

The Pumpkin Party is on Thursday, October 26 from 11am to 3:30pm. Pumpkin carvers can add their pumpkin to the spooky display or take it home with them. The event is being held in the gardens, so participants must remember to buy a garden ticket first.

Learn about the characters of Calke's past

Those visiting Calke's county house on Monday, October 23 may be greeted by characters from Calke's past as they are told about the historic rooms and those who once lived there.

Budding photographers can capture all the beauty Calke has to offer

There are plenty of wonderful things to take pictures of in Calke, from the scenic countryside to the woodland and wildlife.

Photography walks will be available for children to pick up lots of handy tips from the volunteer photography team. The next walk will be on Saturday, October 28, from 1:30pm until 2:30pm. Participants are asked to bring their camera and meet outside the Ticket Office.

Get crafty at Squirt's Stable

Packed full of Calke-inspired activities, Squirt's Stable has everything craft-lovers need to get artsy this half-term. Visitors are invited to dress up in authentic costumes and discover what it was like to live at Calke during its prime. Participants can play in Sir Vauncey's study where there are lots of old books, or have a go at some seasonal arts and crafts.

Squirt's Stable is open from Monday, October 23 until Friday, October 27, from 10:20am until 4pm.

11 ¾ year olds can tick things off their '50 things' list

The National Trust's '50 things to do before you're 11 ¾' list encourages children to play outdoors, learn new skills and try something different before their birthday.

There are lots of things to tick off at Calke Abbey – including playing conkers, exploring inside a tree, catching a falling leaf or embarking on a long bike ride across the new Tamway Trail.

More information about Pumpkin Party and other events being held at Calke can be found on the website here.