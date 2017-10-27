Thrillseekers brave enough to risk coming face to face with ghosts and ghouls are invited to Gresley Old Hall this weekend.

Shadows from the Past Investigations are set to hold a special edition Halloween ghost tour on Friday, October 27 which will see visitors embark on a paranormal journey through the 16 century Church Gresley mansion.

The event, taking place from 7pm until midnight, will take participants through the allegedly haunted rooms to discover what lies within the old hall.

The tour promises to tell visitors the gruesome tales of those who once lived in the building, exposing them to paranormal activity in every room. One favourite area is the attic, where visitors can still see Victorian graffiti on the lime wash stone walls. Many people have claimed to have been touched, seen shadows and had their hair pulled.

Snacks and refreshments are available through the night. Tickets are priced at £20 per person. To book, send a message via the Facebook page or call 07950 553952.

