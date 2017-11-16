Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cookery school in Walton will be the first in the UK to offer MasterChef lessons to amateur chefs – with tasty tips from previous winners of the BBC show.

From Indian with Dhruv Baker to Middle Eastern with Saliha Ahmed Mahmood, Seasoned, a cookery school based in Catton Park, will be joined by former stars of the popular BBC show as it hosts sessions throughout the year.

Since MasterChef's revival in 2005, viewers have witnessed amateur chefs take on palette tests, invention trials and timed challenges – and the school says the experience days will be the closest chefs can come to an actual place on the show.

Seasoned is the first cookery school in the UK to hold the cookery experience days in association with Endemol Shine Group, the producer and distributor of MasterChef.

Six former MasterChef finalists and winners will put amateur cooks through their paces with a number of challenges for each day.

In the palette test, cooks get to taste a dish as well as work out what went into it. After watching the chef demonstrate it, they have to try and recreate it themselves.

The skills test follows on from another chef demonstration of a recipe, and the invention test requires creativity and flair on the presentation of food.

Current MasterChef champion, Saliha Ahmed Mahmood, said: "I'm delighted to be involved in these MasterChef experience days.

"They are definitely going to be a bit more challenging than your average cookery day."

Seasoned founder, Clare Major, said: "While we have welcomed a number of MasterChef finalists as course tutors, we are delighted to have them now come and recreate some of the excitement of MasterChef for amateur cooks.

"As well as passing on great cookery skills, our cooks will also get to hear from them what it's really like to go all the way through the competition."

MasterChef Cookery Experience Days at Seasoned are available throughout the year and are £195 per person. Courses can be booked on the Seasoned website, www.seasonedcourses.com/Masterchef-cookery-courses , or by phone on 01283 711681.