Princess Cruises new luxury bed - which promises 'the ultimate night of sleep at sea' - recently sailed past Sydney Opera House.

The popular cruise line was marking the roll-out of the bed on two of its Australia-based ships, Golden Princess and Sea Princess.

By the end of November the bed, which was created in partnership with American sleep expert Dr Michael Breus, will be in all staterooms aboard 10 of the line's 17 ships..

The bed includes a two-inch thick pillow top, a nine-inch, single-sided medium firm mattress for enhanced support and luxurious 100 per cent cotton-woven linens.

Eventually more than more than 44,000 of the Princess luxury beds will be rolled out to every stateroom across the fleet.

Dr Breus said: "Sleep is a vital, sensory experience that allows our bodies to recharge and recover from mental and physical strains. By collaborating with Princess, I believe we've come up with some really unique aspects for not just the bed itself, but the entire experience that will allow guests to sleep really well."

The bed will be in almost every Princess ship by the end of 2018 including the 2,670-guest Sapphire Princess, which sails from Southampton to the Mediterranean and Northern Europe next spring and summer and here's what you need to know:

Cruise : Mediterranean Adventurer

Ship: Sapphire Princess

14-night roundtrip from Southampton, England

Departing Saturday, May 12, 2018

Itinerary : Barcelona, Spain | Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy | Florence/Pisa (Livorno), Italy | Genoa, Italy | Marseille (Provence), France | Gibraltar, Great Britain

Prices start from £1,099pp with $100pp free onboard spend

Prices based on two adults sharing an interior stateroom. All fares include accommodation, main meals, 24-hour room service and onboard entertainment. Free onboard spend available for first and second guests only.

More information is available at www.princess.com

