An American-style yard sale which took place in an East Staffordshire village has proved a huge success after it raised £1,000 for charity.

In total, 27 homes in Alrewas held a car boot-style sale, without the car or a boot in sight, as they raised the cash for Macmillan Cancer Support. They instead set up tables and sold from their garages and driveways.

The money was raised with those taking part pledging £10 for their address to go on a village map to let buyers know where they were.

Many of the villagers have also volunteered to donate a percentage of their takings to the charity too.

Julia Chrishop, a Macmillan registered volunteer who has helped organise the event, said: "Lots of people came from the Burton area. The village was buzzing. It was a huge success. We will be doing it again next year."