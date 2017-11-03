The video will start in 8 Cancel

Tickets for one night of Alton Towers ' spectacular bonfire and fireworks display have sold out.

Thrill-seekers are being urged not to turn up on the night, as they will not be granted entry without pre-booked tickets.

An Alton Towers spokesman said: "Tickets for the Alton Towers Fireworks on Saturday night, November 4, have just sold out.

"We kindly want to ask people not to travel to the resort on Saturday as they will not be permitted entry unless they have a pre-booked ticket.

"There are a few tickets remaining for Sunday's display but we expect these to sell out today, so also kindly ask people to check the website and social media before travelling to the resort."

More information is available online at www.altontowers.com

