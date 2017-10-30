Alton Towers bosses have promised another amazing pair of fireworks displays to celebrate Bonfire Night weekend.

As the theme park season draws to a close, the resort will host its "biggest-ever" display, lighting up the night sky from more locations across the park than ever before.

They will take place on Saturday and Sunday, November 4 and 5, and pre-booking for this year’s popular event is being advised to guarantee entry.

With the famous Towers as the backdrop, the world-class fireworks spectacular will fire from one end to the other and last more than 20 minutes.

It will use music and special effects to "capture the enchantment" of Alton Towers Resort, from the anticipation and excitement of being upside down on a rollercoaster to the enjoyment of a fun day out with all the family.

Guests will get the chance to enjoy rides in the dark until 9pm, adding a different dimension to the park’s rollercoasters.

A "Big Bang" VIP experience ticket has also been introduced for those wishing to add even more sparkle to their fireworks experience.

The ticket includes access to the best vantage point in the park, a priority ride pass on a choice of three rides, a glass of bubbly on arrival and a host of other benefits.

Pre-booking is advised and can be done online at www.altontowers.com . Prices start from £27.50 when booked online in advance. Big Bang tickets star from £48.50.

Overnight packages are available from £190 per room, based on a family of four sharing on a B&B basis.