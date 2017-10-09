The video will start in 8 Cancel

Thrill-seekers had a terrifically-terrifying time as Alton Towers opened its frightening Halloween season at the weekend.

Scarefest kicked off in style on Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8, with spooky staff unveiling another new scare maze.

The Welcoming saw revellers endure - and enjoy - an insight into a curiously-creepy cult that lurks in the Alton woods.

Set partly outdoors, the cool autumn weather brings a chill to the air before the carnivorous community makes itself known.

Those who pulled out their phones to take pictures. were swiftly reprimanded by the furious forest-dwellers, who despise technology.

And the attraction, open only to those aged 15 and above, sees participants asked to put sacks over their heads to navigate the maze.

Towers bosses recently confirmed the new maze is linked to the new wooden rollercoaster coming next year, code-named Secret Weapon Eight.

Other legendary mazes, including Altonville Mine Tours, Terror of the Towers, Sub Species and the family-friendly House of Monsters also made a welcome return.

The park will again be open for Scarefest on Saturday and Sunday, October 14 to 15, before a nightly fright-fest between Friday and Tuesday, October 20 and 31. Scare maze tickets start at £8 and can be pre-booked at altontowers.com/scarefest

Theme park tickets are available from £32 for an adult and £27.50 for a child when booked online at altontowers.com five days before visits.

