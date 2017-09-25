Online retailer Amazon is coming to the aid of stressed parents - by giving them a free 'baby box'. The box, filled with £40 worth of products, will be sent out to all parents who have Amazon Prime and spend more than £20 on the site.

Included in the freebie box is a Disney Pixar Nemo teddy, a bottle, nappy rash cream, Water Wipes, a soother and a Nuby feeding pack, and it's all packaged up in a keepsake, custom-designed box.

The offer is set to end on October 8, or while stocks last. Anyone wanting to take advantage of the offer will need a Prime membership and will then need to create an 'Amazon Baby Wish List'.

Once the basket reaches £20 worth of baby products from the Amazon baby store here , an option will be added to claim a free £40 child-friendly goodie bag.

For parents who are watching the pennies closely, there's also a free MAM bottle available for anyone who spends just £10 on the site.

If you're looking for non-baby related Amazon deals, you're in luck, as they've just slashed an extra 20 per cent off tech and electrical items in a big warehouse sale.

