The architecture of Westminster Abbey is to be explored during a talk in Burton. Historical Association members and non members will be able to hear local historian Richard Stone as he presents The Archaeology of Authority (showing who's the boss).

This will be first Saturday History Talk of six relaxed and informative sessions run by Mid-Trent Historical Association.

Mr Stone will be considering the symbols of Royal Authority, including the Crown and Sceptre, Coronation Regalia, the 'Great Seal', and the architecture of Westminster Palace.

Admission is Free to members and £6 per session for non-members, and includes light refreshments. The talk will be held from 10am to noon on Saturday, October 14, at The Burton Library, in Room 2 of the Trent Suite.

More details are available by calling Trevor James on 01543 258434.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk