A gym in Ashby has expanded its facilities at a cost of more than £60,000 to cope with its growing membership.

Fitness Republic, in Market Street, in the town, has relaunched to its 450 members and the work has doubled the size of the gym which has been open for more than seven years.

The new-look expanded gym and wellbeing venue includes new fitness equipment, a new refreshment zone, more space to work out, and a modern and fresh design.

Sarah Pellecchia, who owns the gym with her husband Simon, said: "We just needed more space. We were getting quite busy and decided to expand. We are right in the town centre and have more than 450 members now."

The gym is open to new members. Further information about Fitness Republic is available by calling 01530 413330, emailing info@fitnessrepublic.co.uk or visiting here

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk