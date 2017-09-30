An energetic group in Ashby is aiming to jump into the Guinness Book of Records - and raise money for much-needed heart screening programmes.

Eight brave fund-raisers from Ashby Round Table will take on the trampolines for 25 hours at Ashby Rebound Centre to break the current world record.

The jumpers will bounce on the trampolines for periods of half an hour, and will rotate between them for the 25-hour period.

Member of Ashby Round Table Kirk Everett said: "I won't be getting involved myself because of health problems, but I'll be around to offer my support.

"It's great what the group is doing and we're really hoping that we can make a difference to a young person's life by raising this money."

The group is taking on the challenge to raise money for Cardiac Risk in the Young. Every week in the UK, at least 12 young people die from an undiagnosed heart condition.

Since Cardiac Risk in the Young was established in 1995, volunteers have been working to reduce the number of young people dying from heart problems.

The charity offers support to youngsters diagnosed with potentially life-threatening cardiac conditions and also bereavement support to their families. It also promotes heart-screening programmes and funds medical research.

The group is now looking for witnesses to watch the attempt and confirm everything has been done correctly. Witnesses would need to be over the age of 18 and from a professional background, such as police officers, lawyers or accountants. Anyone interested would be required to be at the trampoline park for up to four hour shifts on the day.

The team will start their challenge on Friday, October 27 and are hoping that any interested people will come along to offer support or donate to the charity.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk