The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Virgin Trains has jumped on the Black Friday band wagon by offering fantastic savings of up to 50 per cent - NOW.

The discounts are included for all around the east coast of the country and for top destinations such as Leeds, Newcastle, London and Edinburgh - prices start at just £8, reports the Mirror.

If you are travelling from January 6 to March 2, you can pick up the offers from the Virgin Trains East Coast site until midnight on Wednesday, November 22.

(Image: David Parry)

There are 300,000 tickets up for grabs and the Black Friday fares include:

Leeds to London (Standard class single normally from £16, now £8)

(Standard class single normally from £16, now £8) Edinburgh to London (Standard class single normally from £40, now £20)

(Standard class single normally from £40, now £20) Newcastle to London (Standard class single normally from £36, now from £18)

(Standard class single normally from £36, now from £18) London to Leeds (Standard class single normally from £16, now from £8)

Suzanne Donnelly, commercial director at Virgin Trains on the east coast, said: "These fantastic deals offer our customers half price tickets to destination along our east coast network, giving them the opportunity to escape those January blues and get away to some of the beautiful locations on our route.

"We are delighted to be offering our customers the chance to travel in style for less on our refurbished trains, which feature stylish new interiors and a touch of Virgin glamour for added customer comfort."

Apart from the Black Friday prices, the big benefit of travelling by Virgin Trains is perhaps its bonus extras, including onboard wi-fi, free movies, TV episodes and magazines.

Just like an aeroplane, there's also a so-called Foodbar in standard class, and an actual menu curated by James Martin in First Class.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk