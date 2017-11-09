The video will start in 8 Cancel

The International Emmy Award-winning, all-male dance company BalletBoyz are set to return to the Lichfield Garrick this month with their new show Fourteen Days.

The new work from the recent Rose d'Or winners has been created by four internationally-celebrated choreographers, alongside four eminent and completely different composers, the new work comprises of four short pieces, and will run alongside their previously acclaimed Fallen.

Choreographers Javier De Frutos (London Road), Craig Revel Horwood (West Side Story, Sunset Boulevard), Iván Pérez (Young Men) and Christopher Wheeldon (An American in Paris) have teamed up with composers Scott Walker, Charlotte Harding, Joby Talbot and Keaton Henson, with each pair given just 14 days to work with the ensemble to create the new pieces.

Playing with the concept of balance and imbalance, the result is an exciting and varied programme of dance and music in BalletBoyz’s inimitable style, performed with live musicians.

Fallen forms the second half of the evening, choreographed by regular BalletBoyz collaborator and Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Russell Maliphant (Broken Fall), and set to a powerful score by French film composer Armand Amar. Fallen won the award for Best Modern Choreography at the 2013 National Dance Awards.

The current BalletBoyz Company includes Jordan Robson, Harry Price, Marc Galvez, Simone Donati, Matthew Rees, Edward Pearce, Matthew Sandiford, Flavien Esmieu, Bradley Waller and newcomers Edd Arnold and Sean Flanagan.

BalletBoyz: Fourteen Days will be at the Lichfield Garrick at 7.30pm on Saturday, November 18 and for more information or to book tickets visit www.lichfieldgarrick.com alternatively call the box office on 01543 412121.

