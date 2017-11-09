Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Barnum is a clever musical with flicks and tricks and it takes a strong cast to make it work. Cabaret Theatre Company did just that at Burton's Brewhouse Arts Theatre last weekend.

Leads Harry Whetton (PT Barnum) and Autumn Beddoe (Charity Barnum) were outstanding and aged 15 and 17 respectively, were excellent, captivating the audience from the moment they entered stage left - or is it right?

For a pair so young, they led an altogether strong cast with confidence and assurance.

Based on a true story, the tale spans 45 years, following the trials, tribulations and heartache of dreamer and showman PT Barnum. From the early days of the Barnum Museum showcasing hoaxes and "humbug" such as the 160-year-old woman Joice Heth (portrayed by the brilliant and hilarious Lilly Prince), along with real-life personalities such as Jenny Lind (Lauren Bishop) and General Tom Thumb (Lily Pearson), right through to his partnership with JA Bailey (played by the show's director Chris Moss) to command 'The Biggest Show on Earth'.

The show also focuses on the trials and tribulations of PT's relationship with his wife Charity, his liaison with the Swedish Nightingale Jenny Lind and his short, yet unsuccessful dalliance with politics.

The cast also includes Blues Singers (Kyra Dudson and Maisie Ellis), Chester Lynman (Charlie-Mae Proudlove), Concertmaster (Annabelle Skinner), Templeton (Lottie Tunnicliffe), the ensemble including Hannah Wright, Victoria McColl, and the gymnasts Jessica Boat, Natalie Boat, Aimee Shelton, Emily Cureton, Olivia Cooper and Marilyn Proudlove.

Barnum has some excellent musical numbers including There Is A Sucker Born Ev'ry Minute, Thank God I'm Old and Black And White. However, it was Harry and Autumn's reprise of The Colors Of My Life, which had me sobbing in my seat. I know I am often totes emosh but I am sure I wasn't the only one who was simply blown away by this hugely talented pair.

The finale came all to soon and the production was certainly an all singing, all juggle and all gymnastic affair - much to the delight of the little girl sitting next to me who clapped every time the stage was awash with colour and activity.

For me, Cabaret Theatre Company's Barnum had it all. Great song and dance routines, circus skills and an first-class cast where every single person on the stage shone. Miss Sally Everson, who runs the school, is doing an fantastic job of bringing young talent to the Burton stage. As a town we need to be #supportinglocaltalent because we have it in abundance.

