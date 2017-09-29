National Forest attraction Conkers is laying on a special Bavarian-style night - complete with traditional beers, a hot themed supper and adult humour.

Visitors to the popular venue, in Moira, are invited to two themed Bavarian Oom-pah-pah nights taking place on Friday, October 6 and Saturday, October 7, for Oktoberfest.

The Bavarian nights will be hosted by Karl's Brass, described as one of the most popular Oompah bands in the country. There will also be a range of traditional beers, a hot themed supper and some adult humour.

Chris Sturdy, regional operations manager at Conkers, said: "Our Bavarian nights are traditionally very popular and sold out last year. We're looking forward to welcoming visitors to join us at Conkers and embrace the traditional Bavarian Oktoberfest celebrations."

Doors open at 7.30pm with tickets, which are for adults only, priced at £16.95 each. There is a special offer of one person entering free when booking for a group of 10 people.

Tickets and more information is available by calling 01283 216633 or online here

