Alan Bennett's A Private Function is given the musical comedy treatment by Burton's Little Theatre Company in this hilarious and touching tale of 1940s Britain.

Belts are being tightened and the country's long-suffering citizens are being told that there will be fair shares for all in return for surviving Austerity Britain. It is, of course, 1947 and the country is staggering under the burden of acute rationing, unemployment and the coldest winter for decades.

The only bright spark on the horizon is the impending marriage of Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip …..

From the book by Ron Cowen and David Lipman, and with music by George Stiles and Andrew Drewe, Betty Blue Eyes will perform at the Brewhouse Arts Centre, in Union Street, Burton, from Monday, November 13 until Saturday, November 18 at 7.30pm plus a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets are priced £12 for adults and £10 for concessions. All matinee tickets cost £10.

