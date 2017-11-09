Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Utterly British and suitable for all the family, Betty Blue Eyes will be trotting its way onto the Burton stage this month.

With a deliciously infectious, toe-tapping, retro contemporary score full of eccentric characters, and of course, the star of the show, Betty the pig, who audiences will adore.

Based on Alan Bennett's A Private Function Little Theatre Company will be bringing this hilarious and touching tale of 1940s Britain to life at The Brewhouse Arts Centre, in Union Street.

The show is set 70 years ago in 1947, just before the Royal Wedding of Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh.

Known as "the people's wedding", the nuptials of a popular young princess and a handsome "Greek god" gave post-war Britain something to smile about.

Some wondered whether a lavish and expensive royal wedding was a good idea during the post-war gloom of rationing and austerity. The British people, however, seemed not to have cared a jot: thousands of women sent in their clothing coupons for the wedding dress while the people of Leamington Spa pooled their pennies to present a washing machine as a gift.

The Australian Girl Guides even donated their pocket money to scrape together the eggs and flour needed for the 9ft cake.

Meanwhile, in a small Yorkshire town Betty, an adorable pig, is being illegally reared to ensure the local dignitaries can celebrate the Royal Wedding with a lavish banquet while the local population make do with Spam.....

Can't help being a little bit 'crazy for' this hoot of a high energy musical starring Tom Chambers

From the book by Ron Cowen and David Lipman, and with music by George Stiles and Andrew Drewe, Betty Blue Eyes will perform at the Brewhouse Arts Centre, in Union Street, Burton, from Monday, November 13 until Saturday, November 18 at 7.30pm plus a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets are priced £12 for adults and £10 for concessions. All matinee tickets cost £10. Click here for more information

