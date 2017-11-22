Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The weather is lousy and on the run up to the festive it can be nice to get away from it all and fly off to sunnier climes.

You're not exactly leaving behind your Christmas shopping list, you are just taking it to another country and treating your nearest and dearest to a gift with a difference.

However, not everyone can afford to jet off at the drop of a hat and trying to find a dream getaway cheap can prove to be a bargain-busting headache.

But budget airline Ryanair, which flies out of East Midlands Airport and Birmingham, has come to the rescue with some amazing Black Friday deals which are different every day.

Today is day three and today there will be up to 10 per cent off one million seats for travel from April to June, which are only available until midnight tonight.

As part of its Black Friday promotion, there will also be a 20 per cent discount on all bags booked this week, ensuring even more savings for our customers.

On Monday, the airline launched a massive Christmas sale with up to 15 per cent off 500,000 seats for travel in December.

Yesterday Ryanair cut the price of 100,000 seats for travel in January, offering flights to Europe for just £4.99 – but both of these offers have now expired.

Check out all the deals and make your booking at the Ryanair website